Films with Andrew Todd – May 15th
This week, Andrew gives us his thoughts on the latest instalment in the ALIEN series, ALIEN COVENANT.
JamesD
May 15th, 2017
On Air
- Dangerous KnowledgeMonday, 8:00 pm-10:00 pm
Twitter Feed
- LOOK WHO DROPPED IN FOR A COFFEE!!! ☕️💖☕️ Hi Spanky! https://t.co/68S50Jo2Zw
- RT @abimacattack: Hi twitter, I'm doing the booking for @darkroomchch these days. Please get at me so that we can fill up our calendar with…
- Dat @martynpepperell on air talking about PEPP'S PICKS. Tune in to @RDUBreakfast oi
- RT @todd_williamson: #np Number 01: Suren Unka - 030 #TeAhiTop10 on @rdu985fm
- RT @todd_williamson: #np NZ Track of the Week: @fazerdaze - Misread #TeAhiTop10 on @rdu985fm #alternative #rock
- RT @todd_williamson: #np Number 02: Azure - Kssh #TeAhiTop10 on @rdu985fm #electronic
Todd
Chart Show
10 May 2017
- SUREN UNKA - 030
- AZURE (chc) - Kssh
- I.E. CRAZY - Praying Mantis
- KANE STRANG - My Smile Is Extinct
- DAVID DALLAS - Don't Flinch
- PICKLE DARLING (chc) - Mouthful
- THE ROTHMANS - Omakau
- KAMANDI (chc) - Distant Feat. BZKT
- PESK - When The Heavies Come
- GLASS VAULTS - Bleached Blonde
10 May 2017 | Chart Show
New To RDU playlist
Various
NEW TO PLAYLIST
15 May 2017
- A.C. FREAZY (nz) - Love in Other Places
- AN TEN NAE - Running with Shadows Feat. Amelia Rae
- AVELINO - Energy Feat. Stormzy & Skepta (Project 1 Remix)
- CHAIN AND THE GANG - The Logic of Night
- DAVID DALLAS (nz) - Ring A Bell
- DELIA GONZALEZ - Horse Follows Darkness
- DICK WHYTE AND CHARLOTTE FORRESTER (nz) - I'll Stop Crying
- FUCKAULT (nz) - Goodnight Friends I Hope You Enjoyed This Attempt
- IDEALISM - Seeing You
- INVISIBLE THREADS (nz) - Isle of the dead
15 May 2017 | NEW TO PLAYLIST