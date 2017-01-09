Films with Andrew Todd – January 9th

Back with our first film segment of 2017 – talking about MOANA, LA LA LAND, ELLE and ASSASSINS CREED. I am a gumby so I’ve managed to cut off the first part of the interview, talking about MOANA, and it comes in with me declaring my love for The Rock.

JamesD

January 9th, 2017

No Comments

Comments are closed.


On Air





Twitter Feed

  • #np Number 1 (also!): @milouxmiloux - Pocket #teahitop10 on @rdu985fm #electro #pop
    3 weeks ago
  • Oh no, we messed up the numbering! Here's the first number 1: @DraxProject - Cold #teahitop10 on @rdu985fm #rnb
    3 weeks ago
  • #np Number 2: @averagerapband - Fly Casual #teahitop10 on @rdu985fm #rap #electro
    3 weeks ago
  • #np Number 3: @Tourettesone - New New Zealand #teahitop10 on @rdu985fm #rap #spokenword
    3 weeks ago
  • #np Number 4: @lontalius - All I Wanna Say #teahitop10 on @rdu985fm #alt #pop
    3 weeks ago
  • #np Number 5: @witchesofthehex - Witches of the Hex #teahitop10 on @rdu985fm #alt
    3 weeks ago