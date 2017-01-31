DVDs and Films with Nick Paris
Nick Paris is in with an eclectic selection as always, including THE REHEARSAL, two films about Edward Snowden, CITIZEN FOUR and SNOWDEN, a discussion about CINEMA PARADISO and Tom Hanks trying to sell holograms to Saudi kings.
JamesD
January 31st, 2017
Annabel
Chart Show
25 Jan 2017
- ALDOUS HARDING (chc) - Horizon
- EXD - Mockingbird Feat. Maaka P
- PITCH BLACK - Dub Smoke (Oicho BigBadMix)
- FCKCPS - Seaview Road
- NADIA REID - Richard
- AZURE (chc) - Systems Groove
- THE BATS (chc) - Antlers
- MYELE MANZANZA - Everybody Isn't A Long Walk Feat. Nia Andrews
- MANTLE - The Passage of Time
- LORD ECHO - Just Do You Feat. Mara TK
New To RDU playlist
VARIOUS
NEW TO PLAYLIST
27 Jan 2017
- B. BRAVO - I'm for Real
- BROTHEL - Numb
- CHERRY GLAZERR - Told You I'd Be with the Guys
- DAN KYE - Change
- DISJECTA MEMBRA (nz) - Subversion (IKON cover)
- ERIC LAU - Contact
- FCKCPS (nz) - Dense Love
- GRANDADDY - Evermore
- J STAR - Bad Boy Stepping Feat. Ranking Joe
- JOL MULHOLLAND (nz) - Doorbell
27 Jan 2017 | NEW TO PLAYLIST