DVDs and Films with Nick Paris

Nick Paris is in with an eclectic selection as always, including THE REHEARSAL, two films about Edward Snowden, CITIZEN FOUR and SNOWDEN, a discussion about CINEMA PARADISO and Tom Hanks trying to sell holograms to Saudi kings.

January 31st, 2017

