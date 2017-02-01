DJ Ruse
We’re talking to DJ Ruse about his recent trips to the World DMC and Red Bull Thr3estyle competitions , and his gig on Friday with JFB at Empire.
JamesD
February 1st, 2017
On Air
- Te Ahi Top 10Wednesday, 2:00 pm-4:00 pm
Twitter Feed
- #NP #TeAhiTop10, 3-4pm thanks to @nzonairmusic. Tune in 98.5FM in #Christchurch, on the #RDUapp or… https://t.co/XMQfDc4X5Q
- #NP Things & Stuff with Jeff, 12-2pm. Tune in 98.5FM in #Christchurch, on the #RDUapp or https://t.co/w3gdiUKS5I https://t.co/FvFxcUz2KR
- Listen to what Dave's been picking for the RDU Playlist! Listen here: https://t.co/KUEJlxYzgw https://t.co/239uvv6vKG
- #NP RDFood & Forage, 10-11am. Tune in 98.5FM in #Christchurch, on the #RDUapp or https://t.co/w3gdiUKS5I https://t.co/h4qjoMLw8y
- #NP Up Again @RDUBreakfast, 7:30-9:30am. Tune in 98.5FM in #Christchurch, on the #RDUapp or https://t.co/w3gdiUKS5I https://t.co/7Ziu7Qe12Y
- #NP Fog Buster, midnight-1am. Tune in 98.5FM in #Christchurch, on the #RDUapp or https://t.co/w3gdiUKS5I https://t.co/Z1SwxhqBxV
Chart Show
01 Feb 2017
- NEW DAWN (chc) - The Power Of You
- PITCH BLACK - Dub Smoke (Oicho BigBadMix)
- ALDOUS HARDING (chc) - Horizon
- LU SEA (chc) - Tru
- AZURE (chc) - Systems Groove
- JOL MULHOLLAND - Doorbell
- SACHA VEE (chc) - Monday (prod. Moods)
- WIZZ KIDS - Possessed
- TYRANNOSAURUS WRECK (chc) - Slowly Digested Over 1000 Years
- SOCCERPRACTISE - I Was Screaming
01 Feb 2017 | Chart Show
New To RDU playlist
VARIOUS
NEW TO PLAYLIST
27 Jan 2017
- B. BRAVO - I'm for Real
- BROTHEL - Numb
- CHERRY GLAZERR - Told You I'd Be with the Guys
- DAN KYE - Change
- DISJECTA MEMBRA (nz) - Subversion (IKON cover)
- ERIC LAU - Contact
- FCKCPS (nz) - Dense Love
- GRANDADDY - Evermore
- J STAR - Bad Boy Stepping Feat. Ranking Joe
- JOL MULHOLLAND (nz) - Doorbell
27 Jan 2017 | NEW TO PLAYLIST