Delaney Davidson – Magic Box interview

Delaney Davidson – Magic Box interview

Delaney talks with Andre and Brad about his Magic Box show at Isaac Theatre Royal.

Info about the show:
Remember the slide show of the returned traveller? Remember the projected image on a sheet in the living room? Remember the live orchestra providing music to the movie you went to?

See all three combined as Delaney uses an incredible blend of live music and film, paying homage to these lost ways of storytelling in his tent show carnival style revival.

On Friday 27, Saturday 28 October at Isaac Theatre Royal.
Get tickets here: http://premier.ticketek.co.nz/shows/show.aspx?sh=LIGHTBOX17

Gemma

October 27th, 2017

No Comments

Comments are closed.


On Air

  • Station Playlist




Twitter Feed

  • Interested in Incredibly Hot Sex with Hideous People? Listen back to the interview with Matt from RDU Breakfast thi… https://t.co/cBlY7dZ0vy
    1 day ago
  • RT @amandamamaloco: new farking mixer is the boss @rdu985fm now SBTRKT & Pacific Heights #thisweeksjazz https://t.co/QzjUjsp1sh
    2 days ago
  • RT @amandamamaloco: running with this for tomorrows show @rdu985fm https://t.co/FV7nYwJ5Tk
    2 days ago
  • RT @n_chittock: #NP Number 1!!!: SWEET SEBASTIAN (chc) - 105 #TeAhiTop10 on @rdu985fm #house https://t.co/O5uAfz1CZQ
    5 days ago
  • RT @n_chittock: #NP Track of the Week: UNKNOWN MORTAL ORCHESTRA - American Guilt #TeAhiTop10 on @rdu985fm #rock https://t.co/5fhJ7W6S2b
    5 days ago
  • RT @n_chittock: #NP Number 2: AKCEPT & EBB - Mineral Run #TeAhiTop10 on @rdu985fm #DnB #alt https://t.co/YdqtVMryIT
    5 days ago