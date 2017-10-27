Delaney Davidson – Magic Box interview

Delaney talks with Andre and Brad about his Magic Box show at Isaac Theatre Royal.

Info about the show:

Remember the slide show of the returned traveller? Remember the projected image on a sheet in the living room? Remember the live orchestra providing music to the movie you went to?

See all three combined as Delaney uses an incredible blend of live music and film, paying homage to these lost ways of storytelling in his tent show carnival style revival.

On Friday 27, Saturday 28 October at Isaac Theatre Royal.

Get tickets here: http://premier.ticketek.co.nz/shows/show.aspx?sh=LIGHTBOX17