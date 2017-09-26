Charlie from Yumi Zouma

Charlie from Yumi Zouma is in the studio to talk about working with bandmates on the other side of the world, their new album, upcoming tours, and their show at the Darkroom this Thursday!

JamesD

September 26th, 2017

