Charlie from Yumi Zouma
Charlie from Yumi Zouma is in the studio to talk about working with bandmates on the other side of the world, their new album, upcoming tours, and their show at the Darkroom this Thursday!
JamesD
September 26th, 2017
Eyes Down RadioThursday, 6:00 pm-8:00 pm
Various
Kiwi
07 Dec 2017
- SALAD BOYS (chc) - Psych Slasher
- DANCE ARMSTRONG (chc) - Get Woke
- SOCCER PRACTISE - Big Bad Wolf
- EYELINER - Keep Calm And Carry On
- JAY ROACHER AND NETTSMONEY (chc) - Holed Up
- JAGGERS X LINES - Shadow
- MERMAIDENS - Sunstone (ONONO remix)
- SALMONELLA DUB - World She Waits
- THE TRENDEES - Mr. Dog
- UNITONE HIFI - One Spirit
07 Dec 2017 | Kiwi
New To RDU playlist
Various
Various
07 Dec 2017
- ACHETERBAGN D'AMOUR - Don't Talk To Me
- AFFSID KIDJHAGIFFY - Keepsake
- BISWEED - Shelter
- BOTTLE (nz) - Where Here Is
- BRAZAMAN - Blind Leader
- BURIAL - Rodent
- C R BARLOW (nz) - Temporary Relief
- CORPORATE - Level 2
- DIE DIE DIE (nz) - Only Thing I Want
- DJANGO DJANGO - Tic Tac Toe
07 Dec 2017 | Various