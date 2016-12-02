Aliens, Drugs, Music interview

Filmmaker Scott Flyger comes in to the studio to have a chat about his documentary on Kiwi expat John Kempt (Scissormen) and the live filmed gig this Sunday at Wunderbar.

Jen

December 2nd, 2016

No Comments

Comments are closed.


On Air





Twitter Feed

  • #np Number 1 (also!): @milouxmiloux - Pocket #teahitop10 on @rdu985fm #electro #pop
    3 weeks ago
  • Oh no, we messed up the numbering! Here's the first number 1: @DraxProject - Cold #teahitop10 on @rdu985fm #rnb
    3 weeks ago
  • #np Number 2: @averagerapband - Fly Casual #teahitop10 on @rdu985fm #rap #electro
    3 weeks ago
  • #np Number 3: @Tourettesone - New New Zealand #teahitop10 on @rdu985fm #rap #spokenword
    3 weeks ago
  • #np Number 4: @lontalius - All I Wanna Say #teahitop10 on @rdu985fm #alt #pop
    3 weeks ago
  • #np Number 5: @witchesofthehex - Witches of the Hex #teahitop10 on @rdu985fm #alt
    3 weeks ago