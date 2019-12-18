Blog

RDU 98.5FM & THREE BOYS BREWERY PRESENT: THE ELECTRONIC LIVE SESSIONS

During November 2019, RDU 98.5FM and Three Boys brewery asked 3 local Christchurch electronic acts to participate in our live sessions. The live sessions took place at Three Boys brewery in Woolston.

The Artists were:

Beacon Bloom, TOYOTA and Fight Legends. Below are the video performances.

https://www.facebook.com/beaconbloom/
https://www.facebook.com/toyotableeps/
https://www.facebook.com/fitelegz/

Thanks to NZ ON AIR, THREE BOYS BREWERY & the artists.

Simon Claridge

December 18th, 2019

