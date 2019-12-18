Blog
RDU 98.5FM & THREE BOYS BREWERY PRESENT: THE ELECTRONIC LIVE SESSIONS
During November 2019, RDU 98.5FM and Three Boys brewery asked 3 local Christchurch electronic acts to participate in our live sessions. The live sessions took place at Three Boys brewery in Woolston.
The Artists were:
Beacon Bloom, TOYOTA and Fight Legends. Below are the video performances.
https://www.facebook.com/beaconbloom/
https://www.facebook.com/toyotableeps/
https://www.facebook.com/fitelegz/
Thanks to NZ ON AIR, THREE BOYS BREWERY & the artists.
Simon Claridge
December 18th, 2019