WIN a Syphon Coffee Filter with C4 Coffee and RDUnited

HEAD TO C4 COFFEE – 278 TUAM STREET – SCAN YOUR RDUNITED APP WITH ANY PURCHASE AND GO IN THE DRAW TO WIN A SYPHON COFFEE FILTER!

This is a superbly made Coffee Syphon.

The SCA-3 model has some ergonomic enhancements over the popular and traditional TCA models: a simple mechanism allows the base coffee jug to easily be removed for serving the coffee.

When removed from the machine the base sits nicely on the inverted lid of the brewer.

Meanwhile post brewing the top brew chamber can be placed in a holder on the back of the base of the machine.

This has a clever little ‘bowl’ that catches any drips from the coffee grinds. The base of the machine is made of sturdy metal and the glass is made of high quality heat resistant glass (like Pyrex brand glass).

The beauty of the vacuum process is that the coffee is brewed by extended contact with water at exactly the right brewing temperature, the temperature is maintained throughout the process, and then the coffee is immediately separated from the grounds. The re-useable cotton cloth filter ensures that the resulting brew is very clear. Not only does it produce perfect coffee at the perfect temperature vacuum brewing is a joy to watch and coffee can be brewed right at the table.

Syphon brewing is undergoing a renaissance in the modern era. Early last century- long before the advent of modern espresso machines- vacuum brewing was very common worldwide, in fact the idea dates back as far as the 1830’s. Today it is has remained popular. Try a cup of siphon coffee and you will immediately see why: for coffee lovers and connoisseurs the siphon brewer offers a cup of coffee of unparalleled quality. A clean, crisp, sediment free brew that showcases the full range of flavors in the coffee. Crisp and pure- siphon coffee makes a refreshing change to the brute strength and concentration of espresso.

This brewer comes complete with a measuring spoon and a glass alcohol wick burner. It is recommended that pure denatured alcohol or methylated spirits be used in the burner.

There is however an optional extra butane gas burner avaiable here for purchase. This burner uses butane gas rather than meths liquid, and burns cleaner. It also has a flame intensity dial which is especially useful.