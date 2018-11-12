Blog
TOYOTA Win the 20th Anniversary of Decknology!
RDU 98.5FM Congratulate TOYOTA for winning the 20th Anniversary of RDU Decknology.
The final was held a Winnie Bagoes in the city on November 9th 2018.
The Finalists in 2018 were:
ZANNIN
SUBVERT
TOYOTA
OSIRIS
D’LATINO
Defending the title – LXTZ
plus the special wild card entry of Mat Hoods
The Judging criteria was:
- DJing Fundamentals – Beatmatching, level/gain control, smooth transitions. Nailing the basics of DJ mixing.
- The Music – How’s your selection and flow?
- Technical Ability – mixing / trick mixing / cutting / double drops or whatever, things that are associated with DJ culture. How do you use your gear with flair?
- Something extra – looking to extend the competition beyond what is essentially mixing two or three songs together i.e. using a synth live, electronic drum pads, etc. Simply incorporating these in will not score points, you gotta nail it.
Simon Claridge
November 12th, 2018