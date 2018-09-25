Blog

Prognosis Exclusive RDU Mix: Barry Jamieson

The 7th instalment of our International artist highlight is on this Friday the 28th September. I am totally humbled that this artist has agreed to do an exclusive mix for the ProgNosis Show. His involvement in the music industry stretches back over 2 decades, working with some of the most important artists that have shaped the scene including none other than Sasha. He has also been nominated for a Grammy, highlighting the calibre of this amazing artist.

It is with absolute pure joy that I welcome Barry Jamieson.

Barry Jamieson Biography:

Introduction

Barry Jamieson has gained notoriety for producing some of the finest electronic music over the last 2 decades. Having worked alongside some of the artists that have shaped today’s ever advancing music scene, Barry is no stranger to applying his limitless ability to both the commercial and the underground realm. Artists as diverse as Madonna, New Order, Depeche Mode, Faithless, Seal and UNKLE, can be counted as collaborators, as well as pioneers of the dance floor such as Sasha, Charlie May, Damian Lazarus and John Digweed.

Current Bio

Barry has been making electronic music for over 2 decades. He has been on the cutting edge of the music scene, producing and collaborating with the biggest names in the electronic music scene. He has been producing music alongside Sasha and Spooky’s Charlie May and Duncan Forbes. For the past 10 years. Responsible for the hugely successful Involver series from Sasha, as well as countless remixes for the Doves, Damian Lazarus, Ladytron, M83 to name but a few.

Barry has finally decided to step away from collaborating and concentrate on his own productions for the first time in a few years. Circular Sound Recordings, his new label, is releasing some soon to be classic tunes, (Deckstomper and The Sound) that have received huge support from Laurent Garnier, Slam, Joris Voorn, Nick Warren, Dave Seaman, , Cid Inc, Chris Milo (DJ Three), Terry Francis, Chris Fortier, John Digweed, and the list goes on.

Barry has recently been involved with the creation of Sasha’s live shows. After the hugely successful dates at the Barbican back in May 20017, Sasha would go on to do more dates in February of 2018, including two successful nights at the Roundhouse in London and the Bridgewater hall in Manchester. More dates to come later in 2018.

Mono Electric Orchestra is one of Barry’s recent musical ventures. First releasing two E.P.’s on MANUAL Music. The first of these was Indifference, which included an amazing remix from Henry Saiz. The second E.P, Lunar Cycle and Blunt Force Trauma included a superb remix from Max Cooper.

Continuing in this journey, Mono Electric Orchestra’s next release is featured on Bedrock Records. The Louder than Silence E.P, includes the title track, Lost track, which features Taka Boom on vocals and lastly Neutral Density. Due for release in July 2018

Early Bio

Barry Jamieson was co-owner of Fluid Recordings UK Limited, and one half of Evolution, Bluefish, Arrakis, JB, and Escape.

He started his musical career way back in 1986, when (with fellow musical partner John Sutton), Evolution was first formed. Their first single “Came out of nowhere” was released on their early record label Positive Vinyl. They called on the services of a young DJ, who was starting to make a name for him self, to remix the track. His name was Sasha, and it was his first ever venture in to the recording world. As you might have guessed, it was the start of a great friendship.

As one half Evolution, he had built up quite a reputation, over the year’s. With hit singles such as “Love is calling”, “Phoenix”, and the massive, “Walking on Fire” of 2003.

Barry (and his past production partner John Sutton) had also been responsible for some great remixes over the past 10 years. These would include, BT “Quark” & “Dreaming”, Bedrock “Heaven Scent”, Breeder “Tyrantanic” to name but a few.

Barry has always been very much involved in every aspect of the music industry. From engineering, and co-producing nearly all the track released on Fluid, to putting out quite a few of the classics tracks with which Fluid had become renowned for. Tracks such as Arrakis “Aira Force”, Escape “Cascade”, JB “Lazy Dayz”, and of course, the infamous, Evolution “Phoenix”, which was featured on the very first Sasha and Digweed “Northern Exposure Album.