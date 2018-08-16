Blog

ProgNosis International Artist for Friday, August 17: Ian Dillon

This months ProgNosis International Artist highlight hails from the UK.

He has had amazing success with his releases being picked up and played by all the top Dj’s. We are very excited to welcome Ian Dillon as our highlight artist!

He has put together a very special mix that is 100% original productions by Ian.

Get tuned to the ProgNosis Show RDU this Friday, from 6pm till 8. Ian’s mix will hit the air at 7pm.

Bio:

Ian Dillon is a UK based Dj, producer and remixer who’s approach to Djing has been forged & influenced by the global underground series and of particular note sasha & john digweed.

Ian’s style fuses both of these influences combining dark driving basslines with the ethereal melodies, soundscapes and atmospheric ambience.

As a Dj Ian has played events alongside John Digweed, Guy J, Dave Seaman Darren Emerson and many more both In the UK & Abroad

Whilst his productions and remixes have gathered support from Hernan Cattaneo, Dave Seaman, Nick Warren, Jimmy Van M, Cid Inc, John OO Fleming Barry Jamieson, John Debo, Robert Owens, Silinder, Nick Varon, Pedro Aguiar, Marcelo Vasami, Dennis A, Mariano Mellino

2017 will saw Ian release new music on Sudbeat, Balance, and Pro-B-Tech music and 2018 has proven to be another year with further successful releases on numerous labels including Dear Deer and Modern Agenda.