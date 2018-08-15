Blog

Adam Hattaway Wins 20th Anniversary of RDU ROUND UP 2018

Adam Hattaway Wins 20th Anniversary of RDU ROUND UP 2018

A huge congratulations to Adam Hattaway and his band for taking out RDU Round Up 2018 – The 20th Anniversary.

A huge thank you to all who entered and performed. The standard of entries was extremely high, which is so encouraging!

All our love goes to the best independent brewery on the planet – Three Boys Brewery for their sponsorship to the event and RDU.

We would like to thank Rockshop NZ for all their help during the event and supplying our finalists with prizes and to MAINZ (Music and Audio Institute of New Zealand) for running the sound on the final night.

Also two of the best damn festivals in our city!Nostalgia Festival 2019 & Electric Avenue Music Festival 2019

Our other sponsors who make this event possible are:

NZ On AirPhantom BillstickersIn Real Life Vinyl Record Mastering – THE RDU CREW & our hostsMatt Orchard and Violet French.

Thank you to all who came down and witnessed the goods!

A doco is on its way….

Simon Claridge

August 15th, 2018

No Comments

Comments are closed.


On Air

  • Station Playlist




Twitter Feed

  • RT @n_chittock: #NP Number 1!!!: BRIAN TAMAKI AND THE KOOL AID KIDS (chc) - Tunnel Vision #TeAhiTop10 on @rdu985fm #alt https://t.co/SYuz…
    11 hours ago
  • RT @n_chittock: #NP Track of the Week: HEAVY CHEST-Successor #TeAhiTop10 on @rdu985fm #indie #alt https://t.co/ruSLB8b4TW
    11 hours ago
  • RT @n_chittock: #NP Number 2: SAL VALENTINE - Maxine #TeAhiTop10 on @rdu985fm #soul #jazz https://t.co/381pgnTCM3
    12 hours ago
  • RT @n_chittock: #NP Number 3: PHF - Glue #TeAhiTop10 on @rdu985fm #indie #alt https://t.co/zscLCzddWd
    12 hours ago
  • RT @n_chittock: #NP Number 4: BEN WOODS (chc) - Lozenge #TeAhiTop10 on @rdu985fm #indie https://t.co/kVgPsAkydj
    12 hours ago
  • RT @n_chittock: #NP Number 5: COWBOY MACHINE (chc) - To The Border #TeAhiTop10 on @rdu985fm #indie #rock https://t.co/Ed9bkoTzVz
    12 hours ago