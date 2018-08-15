Blog

Adam Hattaway Wins 20th Anniversary of RDU ROUND UP 2018

A huge congratulations to Adam Hattaway and his band for taking out RDU Round Up 2018 – The 20th Anniversary.

A huge thank you to all who entered and performed. The standard of entries was extremely high, which is so encouraging!

All our love goes to the best independent brewery on the planet – Three Boys Brewery for their sponsorship to the event and RDU.

We would like to thank Rockshop NZ for all their help during the event and supplying our finalists with prizes and to MAINZ (Music and Audio Institute of New Zealand) for running the sound on the final night.

Also two of the best damn festivals in our city!Nostalgia Festival 2019 & Electric Avenue Music Festival 2019

Our other sponsors who make this event possible are:

NZ On Air, Phantom Billstickers, In Real Life Vinyl Record Mastering – THE RDU CREW & our hostsMatt Orchard and Violet French.

Thank you to all who came down and witnessed the goods!

A doco is on its way….