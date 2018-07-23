Blog

RDU Round Up 2018 – Semi Finals

RDU Round Up 2018 – Semi Finals

The Round Up 2018 heats are done and dusted! What an amazing line up of acts who performed. We are so lucky to have a great depth of talent in this great city!

Thank you to all the entrants who participated.

The 9 Bands who will be joining Don’t Fight it Marsha in the RDU Round Up semi finals are:

Doom Shanka
Mental Fatal
Streakers
Adam Hattaway music
Razor Babez
Dolphin Friendly
VΛGVS
Little Fang
Surf Turtle Formally Dad Hats

We cant wait until next week! RDU 98.5FM Presents Round up 2018 – SEMI FINAL 1 & RDU 98.5FM Presents Round up 2018 – SEMI FINAL 2

With HUGE Thanks to the Rockshop NZNZ On AirPhantom BillstickersIn Real Life Vinyl Record Mastering.

Our two Festival partners – Electric Avenue Music Festival 2019 & Nostalgia Festival

Shout to Arcadia Retro Arcade & Pinball Emporia – Out host venue..

And our super partners and co presenters Three Boys Brewery

Simon Claridge

July 23rd, 2018

No Comments

Comments are closed.


On Air





Twitter Feed

  • RT @n_chittock: #NP Number 1!!!!: KEANU RAVES (chc) - 97 Legacy #TeAhiTop10 on @rdu985fm #DnB https://t.co/EltoujJyg8
    5 days ago
  • RT @n_chittock: #NP Number 2: LATINAOTEAROA - Under The Sun (ft. Melowdownz) #TeAhiTop10 on @rdu985fm #funk https://t.co/r0TX4TbKvK
    5 days ago
  • RT @n_chittock: #NP Number 3: SAM TAYLOR (chc) - Summer Haiku #TeAhiTop10 on @rdu985fm #indie #alt https://t.co/8DVuVm0Hjr
    5 days ago
  • RT @n_chittock: #NP Number 4: WURLD SERIES (chc) - Slow Going #TeAhiTop10 on @rdu985fm #indie https://t.co/8Ys7tw0zd6
    5 days ago
  • RT @n_chittock: #NP Number 5: GETSET (chc) - Sould Fever #TeAhiTop10 on @rdu985fm #house https://t.co/MAFR5bKeXR
    5 days ago
  • RT @n_chittock: #NP Classic Kiwi Track of the Week: CHE FU - Fade Away #TeAhiTop10 on @rdu985fm #reggae https://t.co/I3Eih4VPn1
    5 days ago