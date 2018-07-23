Blog
RDU Round Up 2018 – Semi Finals
The Round Up 2018 heats are done and dusted! What an amazing line up of acts who performed. We are so lucky to have a great depth of talent in this great city!
Thank you to all the entrants who participated.
The 9 Bands who will be joining Don’t Fight it Marsha in the RDU Round Up semi finals are:
Doom Shanka
Mental Fatal
Streakers
Adam Hattaway music
Razor Babez
Dolphin Friendly
VΛGVS
Little Fang
Surf Turtle Formally Dad Hats
We cant wait until next week! RDU 98.5FM Presents Round up 2018 – SEMI FINAL 1 & RDU 98.5FM Presents Round up 2018 – SEMI FINAL 2
With HUGE Thanks to the Rockshop NZ, NZ On Air, Phantom Billstickers, In Real Life Vinyl Record Mastering.
Our two Festival partners – Electric Avenue Music Festival 2019 & Nostalgia Festival
Shout to Arcadia Retro Arcade & Pinball Emporia – Out host venue..
And our super partners and co presenters Three Boys Brewery
Simon Claridge
July 23rd, 2018