Blog

Prognosis RDU Mix: Erdi Irmak

The second ProgNosis Show International Artist mix hits the airwaves this Friday at 7pm. We are super excited to have for the second highlight show the very talented artist: Erdi Irmak.

Tune in at 7pm this Friday, 16 March to hear Erdi Irmak’s exclusive RDU mix on Prognosis.

Cross-cultural sounds and influences are the calling cards of the Erdi Irmak protfolio, writ large across the “You In Me” EP for Proton Music. Born in the hubbub of cosmopolitan Istanbul where Asia meets Europe across the vast Bosphorous River, Irmak’s rise to the higher echelons of the musical elite is as rapid as it is impressive. Thoroughly immersed in the sounds of his Turkish homeland from an early age, a combination of “psychedelic and chilled out Eastern sounds” became the fundamental tenets of a musical ideology that has brought success across a wide spectrum of labels and genres.

Proficient in deep, tech and progressive house, a further foray into electronica and techno has seen the development of a prolific talent. A veritable feast of original and remix music to his name, Irmak has seen labels such as Movement and Lowbit find favour with his inimitable style. Furthermore, a score of production credits across Stripped Recordings, Stripped Digital and Hype Musik has seen his talents recognised by the renowned StrippedMusikClub, further seeing his music released on the trio of imprints. A clutch of new and original material for Particles has seen Irmak’s star rise higher in the progressive house firmament as the, “In The Middle of the Night” and “Start Believing” EPs showcased his talent. Furthermore, Erdi Irmak name deep into the foundations of the modern underground dance scene with its unique and impressive formation.

[Intro and Bio taken from Beatport]