Introducing our 2018 Music Curators

It’s 2018, and we have a new line up of music curators to pick the fresh tracks that are heard on RDU each week!

Gemma Syme (Content Manager at RDU98.5FM, Instant Fantasy, member of Fantasing, Fem Screm)

(Content Manager at RDU98.5FM, Instant Fantasy, member of Fantasing, Fem Screm) Jennifer Shields (former producer for Freak the Sheep 95bfm, past RDU host and producer + reviewer for NZ Musician)

(former producer for Freak the Sheep 95bfm, past RDU host and producer + reviewer for NZ Musician) Simon Kong (KIDNAP INC, City Nights, C/U, Sans Def, Host of RDU Hauswerk)

(KIDNAP INC, City Nights, C/U, Sans Def, Host of RDU Hauswerk) Ben Hunt (fostercare, Sunset Sedan, WonkPanthers on RDU98.5FM)

—–> ALL MUSIC SUBMISSIONS GO TO music@rdu.org.nz <—–

CDs are nice, records are better, but email is the best way to submit. If you have a present send it to PO BOX 699, Christchurch 8140.

Check here for a guide to submitting songs to Alt Radio.

After tracks have been submitted we sort them by genre and package them up for our Music Curators so they can make their weekly selections.

Curators choices get submitted on Thursday morning, and our new weekly playlist goes to air on Mondays. There are approximately 25-30 new playlist tracks a week.

You can see our New To Playlists here, or if you would like to get our weekly Top 100/New To Playlist email on Mondays email gemma@rdu.org.nz.

If you have any queries, or want to know any more details email Gemma – gemma@rdu.org.nz.

XOXO Gemma and the RDU team.