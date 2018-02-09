Blog

The Tropic Popsicle

Ingredients

  • 375ml of Mango  juice
  • 1 banana, sliced
  • Ice pop mold

How to make

Step 1. Cut 4 slices of banana into the ice pop mold. Pour in Mango juice and place the Popsicle sticks in the center of each mold. Place filled ice pops mold in the freezer for 6–8 hours or until ice pops are frozen hard.

Step 2. When ice pops are ready remove from the mold by twisting the stick slightly and enjoy!!!

 

Tips

 

  • Best made at night so you can enjoy them the following day!
  • If you have more time try using two or three different juices.

