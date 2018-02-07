Blog

The first RDU Singles Club artists are…

The first artists for the RDU Singles Club are French Concession & Jed Parsons!

Join here: https://www.patreon.com/RDU985FM

Jed Parsons has just released his first single “Get Lost” off his upcoming debut album. We have been smashing it on the RDU playlist over the last couple of weeks and are looking forward to seeing what else he has in store with the album.

Even though this is his debut album and single, Mr Parson’s has been around making sweet, sweet music for a good while. Not only has he been in the studio with the like of nomad, Pacific Heights and Mel Parsons, he has been known to put on a bloody good live show – he and his band took out the RDU Round Up competition in 2015.

French Concession is the brain child of artist and musician Ella Chau. She has released 4 EPs since 2011, and is releasing her 5th EP (with the single “Moon Palace”) this year through new Wellington label Ball Of Wax.

Ella’s strong visual element play a big role in her project. Make sure to check out her Instagram and Facebook pages to get the full experience.

Listen to “Get Lost” by Jed Parsons on Spotify here.

Listen to “Moon Palace” by French Concession here.

