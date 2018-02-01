Blog

We have always loved and supported NZ music, but now we have thought of an extremely cute way that you can help us… and the artists too.

So here is the back story: Since 2013 we have been lathe cutting RDU 7″ records with 2 hand-picked, stand out New Zealand tracks through In Real Life Vinyl Record Mastering. One record has been given away on-air and the other has been archived in the RDU record collection. Dope.

Now what we are wanting to do is get your support for the station and the NZ artists we choose. SO, the total amount listed on this page each month will be split 50/50 between RDU and the two artists(meaning that the artists will get 25% of the money each). Aint that awesome? Hell YEAH, that is awesome.

We appreciate any support; if you love RDU and the music we play then get behind us and join the RDU Singles Club!

Got questions?! Get answers.

WTF is RDU?

RDU98.5FM is a local, alternative, student radio station in Christchurch, New Zealand. We are a not for profit, and we have over 100 volunteers coming through the station playing their mega selections on-air and across the airwaves each week!

What sort of music do you play?

We play a lot of stuff, but it’s very unlikely to be commercial. We play a LOT of New Zealand music, and a range of genres including alternative, indie, dubstep, reggae, future beat, drum n bass, electronica, ambient, disco, house, techno, punk, metal, even a show for kids to read stories to each other…

You can check out our shows here, and what our Music Curators add new each week here.



What sort of music will be coming out in the RDU Singles Club?

RDU will hand pick two New Zealand artists per month who have released a new single to be the RDU Singles Club. They won’t be a specific genre, but if you like our playlist then you know we will only send you the cream of the crop!

Here’s a list of some of our past artists: Shocking Pinks, Doprah, French For Rabbits, Dub Terminator, Salad Boys, Marlon Williams, Kamandi, Fazerdaze, Trinity Roots, Marlon Williams, Electric Wire Hustle, Sandboards, Miloux, Hex, Womb, K2K, indi, Wurld Series, Glass Vaults, Soccerpractice, Alien Weaponry, JessB, Mermaidens and HEAPS more legit musos like these.

What is RDU going to do with the money made?

RDU98.5FM is a Not-For-Profit. Our portion will go towards continuing to make cool content about local and national artists & maintaining the best and freshest music selections for our audience.

Any costs that arise to produce this will come out of our portion. The artists will still get the whole 25% each. No strings. No attachments.

Come join the family of givers.

The RDU Singles Club.

