Up Again
James’s Top 20 films of 2017
It is list season and none is more fun than the movies list. This is the first year I’ve been properly using Letterboxd, which meant that I could go back through all the things I’ve seen, what I thought about them, and what I rated them. I had seen 116 films at the point at which this list was compiled, with a few more since. Here are my top 20.
20. The Other Side of Hope
19. Patti Cake$
18. The Teacher
17. Brigsby Bear
16. The Changeover
15. Good Time
14. Thor: Ragnarok
13. The LEGO Batman Movie
12. Human Traces
11. Summer 1993
10. Wind River
9. Dunkirk
8. The Party
7. The Beguiled
6. The Killing of a Sacred Deer
5. Bladerunner: 2049
4. Mother!
3. A Ghost Story
2. Loveless
1. Get Out
JamesD
December 12th, 2017