James’s Top 20 films of 2017

It is list season and none is more fun than the movies list. This is the first year I’ve been properly using Letterboxd, which meant that I could go back through all the things I’ve seen, what I thought about them, and what I rated them. I had seen 116 films at the point at which this list was compiled, with a few more since. Here are my top 20.

20. The Other Side of Hope

19. Patti Cake$

18. The Teacher

17. Brigsby Bear

16. The Changeover

15. Good Time

14. Thor: Ragnarok

13. The LEGO Batman Movie

12. Human Traces

11. Summer 1993

10. Wind River

9. Dunkirk

8. The Party

7. The Beguiled

6. The Killing of a Sacred Deer

5. Bladerunner: 2049

4. Mother!

3. A Ghost Story

2. Loveless

1. Get Out

You can listen to me run through my picks with Nick Paris here . I’ll be running down the list of my favourite TV shows, books, albums, and also old movies, over the next week or so.