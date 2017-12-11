Blog

Work at RDU! Production Engineer job going

RDU wants YOU! Are you a competent production engineer who wants to work in the best alternative radio station in the 03?

Check out the details below, and if you fit the role apply with a cover letter and CV to simon@rdu.org.nz

Also, here’s a link to the TradeMe job listing if you would like that too.

To be the principal engineer in recording, mixing, mastering and producing audio and video where required to facilitate the development of content for the station. To encourage creativity in scripting, direct all talent to produce outcomes of the inspirational quality. In keeping with station values, sense of humour and creative philosophy.

Primary Objectives:

1. To produce all audio and video required by the station

2. To conduct and record interviews when required, and produce pre-recorded programming as needed

3. To facilitate and produce live streaming video to Facebook and occasionally YouTube

4. To assist the RDU team during events where live performance audio production is involved

5. To source, organize and coordinate a stable of voice artists

6. To source appropriate music beds & SFX

7. To record, process, mix and master all audio to a high standard

8. To maintain a close working relationship with the Sales Team and Copywriter

9. To update time and production management tools as you work

10. To develop and maintain an understanding of the sound and culture of RDU

11. To provide monthly reports outlining your goals for the month

12. To have a good understanding of computing and remain up with the latest technologies

13. To manage your time efficiently, and when requested fill in timesheets

14. Where required – manage any live audio setup, recording, mixing and mastering, using station resources

15. Where required, insert audio manually into the on air playlist

Applicants for this position should have NZ residency or a valid NZ work visa.