Blog

Sponsor a knob! RDU Crowdfunding campaign.

Donate here: https://www.boosted.org.nz/projects/help-rdu-get-a-new-dj-mixer

Our knobs have been rubbed raw!

Having over 60 DJs come through our station each week you can imagine how much of a work out our gear gets.

We do well in keeping our gear in good shape, but our poor old DJ mixer is on its last legs (and someone may have spilt beer on our broadcast console) so it’s time for an upgrade.

We’ve been using this bad boy since the RDUnit days. It held it together through earthquakes, van crashes and was even more reliable than our transmission (lol). We are sure it has a few stories to tell! But the stories we are hearing at the moment is that it needs to be retired.

The money raised will go towards getting our DJs a new mixer, and also towards getting our broadcast desk serviced and fixed. If you like the way we sound, help us sound better!