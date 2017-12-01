Blog

Sponsor a knob! RDU Crowdfunding campaign.

Donate here: https://www.boosted.org.nz/projects/help-rdu-get-a-new-dj-mixer

Our knobs have been rubbed raw!

Having over 60 DJs come through our station each week you can imagine how much of a work out our gear gets.

We do well in keeping our gear in good shape, but our poor old DJ mixer is on its last legs (and someone may have spilt beer on our broadcast console) so it’s time for an upgrade.

We’ve been using this bad boy since the RDUnit days. It held it together through earthquakes, van crashes and was even more reliable than our transmission (lol). We are sure it has a few stories to tell! But the stories we are hearing at the moment is that it needs to be retired.

The money raised will go towards getting our DJs a new mixer, and also towards getting our broadcast desk serviced and fixed. If you like the way we sound, help us sound better!

Gemma

December 1st, 2017

No Comments

Comments are closed.






Twitter Feed

  • I just uploaded "Classified Frequency // 301117" to @mixcloud. Listen at https://t.co/KOHUfInHDl
    15 hours ago
  • Uploaded "Dubbers Anonymous // 301117" to @mixcloud https://t.co/CK3IYvWbS6 listen now!
    15 hours ago
  • Uploaded "The Learning // 301117" to @mixcloud https://t.co/e3ctnABKxA listen now!
    15 hours ago
  • New show "Eyes Down Radio // 301117" up now at https://t.co/4I9AQYV4OE Check it out now!
    15 hours ago
  • New show "The 420 Show with Messenjah // 301117" up now at https://t.co/WbVFk8JJw7 Check it out now!
    15 hours ago
  • I just uploaded "Te Ahi Top 10 with Niva // 301117" to @mixcloud. Listen at https://t.co/dox8DNLlW2
    15 hours ago