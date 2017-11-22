Decknology

And the Decknology champion is LXTZ!

Check out his winning set here.



Decknology 2017 happened on Thursday 16 November at Winnie Bagoes City.

Mega love to Rockshop NZ, MAINZ (Music and Audio Institute of New Zealand), Serato and Winnie Bagoes City.

LXTZ takes home a pair of Reloop – Solutions for DJs RP-8000 turntables, Serato prizes and gets his name (for a second year in a row!!!) on the Terminator Decknology trophy.

WHAT AN AMAZING NIGHT! Shout out to the finalists: Wilton, Corruptio, RYDR and Pepe le Pew who all bought mega vibes.

Much love to the judges Simon Kong, Willy Styles and Big Ruse, MC Emz, the live stream crew, Tony, Emerson and the Winnies Crew.

#Decknology2017 has been epic.