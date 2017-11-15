Blog

Decknology Finalists: Corruptio

Our youngest competitor, Corruptio has been training up at White Elephant every day. He’s come to show the old heads some new tricks.

HUGE shout outs to Rockshop NZ, MAINZ (Music and Audio Institute of New Zealand), Serato & Winnie Bagoes City for bringing us Decknology this year.

What’s coming up for the rest of the year?:

Corruptio is going to be chilling out to the max for the rest of the year, getting ready to go up to Bay Dreams early next year.

Interesting facts about Corruptio:

I’ve never broken a bone.

Fact Gemma found out at the Decknology Semi finals: Gretchen from MAINZ was doing a showcase about the DJ course they have, and this is what inspired Corruptio to get in to DJing.

Favourite tune of the moment:



https://www.facebook.com/corruptiomusic/

http://soundcloud.com/corruptio