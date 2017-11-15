Blog

Decknology Finalists: Corruptio

Decknology Finalists: Corruptio

Our youngest competitor, Corruptio has been training up at White Elephant every day. He’s come to show the old heads some new tricks.

HUGE shout outs to Rockshop NZMAINZ (Music and Audio Institute of New Zealand)Serato & Winnie Bagoes City for bringing us Decknology this year.

What’s coming up for the rest of the year?:

Corruptio is going to be chilling out to the max for the rest of the year, getting ready to go up to Bay Dreams early next year.

Interesting facts about Corruptio:

I’ve never broken a bone.

Fact Gemma found out at the Decknology Semi finals: Gretchen from MAINZ was doing a showcase about the DJ course they have, and this is what inspired Corruptio to get in to DJing.

Favourite tune of the moment:

https://www.facebook.com/corruptiomusic/

http://soundcloud.com/corruptio

Gemma

November 15th, 2017

No Comments

Comments are closed.


On Air





Twitter Feed

  • Just uploaded "Flammable Material // 141117" to @mixcloud https://t.co/Jpv0Bh3T7L Listen up!
    8 hours ago
  • I just uploaded "The Observatory with Jamie // 141117" to @mixcloud. Listen at https://t.co/UnDVOYNFsm
    8 hours ago
  • Just uploaded "Girlschool with Missy G // 141117" to @mixcloud https://t.co/JeyC4LHyCT Tune in now!
    8 hours ago
  • Just uploaded "Tuesday Drive with Emma // 141117" to @mixcloud https://t.co/cCQWI2TVUn Listen up!
    8 hours ago
  • Holiday on Friday! See you tomorrow night at @WINNIESCITY #decknology2017 https://t.co/UUKk1NjvBl
    1 day ago
  • Lots of guests on The Sheep Technique tonight! Luke Shaw! James Sullivan! And hosts Brian Feary! And Spencer Hall!… https://t.co/sTYBRXw42O
    1 day ago