Decknology Finalists: Pepe Le Pew

Who is Pepe Le Pew? Well he is through to the Decknology Grand Final this Thursday so we know his set won’t stink (haahhahahahahah).

HUGE shout outs to Rockshop NZMAINZ (Music and Audio Institute of New Zealand)Serato & Winnie Bagoes City for bringing us Decknology this year.

Coming up for the rest of the year :

  • Summer Club
  • Bush Doof
  • Rhythm and Alps 😊

Random facts :

  • Self-proclaimed brand ambassador for Captain Morgan
  • Love to cook with wine and camembert

Favorite track ATM : Max Cooper – Waves

https://www.facebook.com/PepeLePewOfficial/

https://www.pepelepew.co.nz/

November 14th, 2017

