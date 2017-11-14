Blog

Decknology Finalists: Wilton

Is third time a charm for Wilton? What how will his facial hair be groomed this time? Get down to the Decknology Grand Final this Thursday at Winnie Bagoes City to find out! And in the mean time, get to know Mr Wilton a wee bit more.

HUGE shout outs to Rockshop NZ, MAINZ (Music and Audio Institute of New Zealand), Serato & Winnie Bagoes City for bringing us Decknology this year.

What have you got coming up this year:

Releasing an EP on Melted Music. It’s been two years since he released Halo + Blind came out.



Favourite tune at the moment:



Interesting fact about Wilton:

One of my ears is pointy.

https://www.facebook.com/wiltonnz/

https://soundcloud.com/wiltonnz