Decknology Finalists: RYDR

WHO’S THIS THEN? Get to know Mr RYDR ahead of his set this Thursday in the DECKNOLOGY GRAND FINAL

HUGE shout outs to Rockshop NZ, MAINZ (Music and Audio Institute of New Zealand), Serato & Winnie Bagoes City for bringing us Decknology this year.

What have you got coming up this year:

Playing some techno and drum n’ bass parties in Wellington and Christchurch before heading to Auckland for the New Years run including Hidden Valley, Festmate RNV warm-up party before finishing off the year in Queenstown/Cadrona

Track of the moment:

Four Tet – Angel Echoes (Caribou Remix). It was released in 2010 but had a re-release this year as part of the ‘there is love in you remixes’. It’s sublime.



Interesting Fact about RYDR:

This is his second time in the RDU Decknology finals.

