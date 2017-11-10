Blog
And the Decknology finalists are…
And the finalists from the Semi Finals are:
Corruptio, Pepe le Pew, RYDR & Wilton.
They are in to win a pair of Reloop – Solutions for DJs DJM-8000 turntables, Serato prizes and their name on the Decknology trophy!
See you at Winnie Bagoes City on Thursday 16 November for the GRAND FINAL. Remember, the next day is a holiday so LET’S PARTY.
Win a pair of Reloop RP-8000 turntables + more at Decknology 2017
Posted by RDU 98.5 FM on Friday, 20 October 2017
Gemma
November 10th, 2017