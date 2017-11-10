Blog

And the Decknology finalists are…

And the finalists from the Semi Finals are:

Corruptio, Pepe le Pew, RYDR & Wilton.

They are in to win a pair of Reloop – Solutions for DJs DJM-8000 turntables, Serato prizes and their name on the Decknology trophy!

See you at Winnie Bagoes City on Thursday 16 November for the GRAND FINAL. Remember, the next day is a holiday so LET’S PARTY.

