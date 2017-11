Blog

Nostalgia Festival 2018 line up annoucment

It’s here! The line up for Nostalgia Festival 2018.

Nostalgia Festival are so excited to announce our line up for 2018….. featuring Connan Mockasin, The Chills,Estère, Glass Vaults, The Swan Sisters, Lisa Tomlins & the Presidents of Funk and more!

Early Bird tickets are also now available.

To get yours at the special rate, head to: https:// www.eventbrite.co.nz/e/ nostalgia-festival-2018-tic kets-37445568704