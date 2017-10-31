Blog

A job? Sounds Good to me!

We are looking for an Engagement Manager for SoundsGood.Guide.

SoundsGood.Guide aims to be a comprehensive Christchurch gig guide to showcase all the musical events happening around the 03. We want to mobilise Christchurch to get in to town and get people out to gigs!

SoundsGood.Guide Engagement Manager – 8 Hours per week (fixed term)

Overall responsibility for providing the project with visibility and understanding of the community of musicians, venues and promoters in Christchurch.

Responsibilities:

1) Engagement with venues, musicians and promoters

Actions

– Contact over the phone, via email, face to face social media and other relevant channels to ensure they are listing their Christchurch gigs on Soundsgood.guide.

– Maintain a database of listees.

– Assimilate databases – looking for low hanging fruit to engage with.

– List information about what clients and venues need.

– Feedback any user issues to developer and management.

– Actively engage venues, musicians and promoters to promote Soundsgood.guide online, in venues and on their online offerings. Incentivised component of the job

– Work with management on the business case to identify administration costs, opportunities for user experience improvements and monetisation ideas.

KPIs

– Conversion of venues, promoters and musicians in to regular listers

– Information on spreadsheet about what is working and what is hard from clients.

– Target will be set to engage a certain number of clients each week with proposals for premium service.

2) Brand Awareness

Actions

– Establish a PR plan and timeline to establish marketing messages throughout the year and generating basic marketing messages and making placement through digital, print and finding other potential marketing.

– Convergence any disparities about what we are trying to do.

– Build PR kit and set seasonal dates.

– Driving Google rankings for the site.

– Engage photographers from top 5 venues to publish each week for social media spaces.

KPIs

– PR plan established for the year

– PR kit created

– Engagement with photographers and other content creators to generate content for SoundsGood socials

– Brand awareness IRL and Online.

3) Developing relationships

Actions

– Finding potential content partners that will take their own feed of the events from SoundsGood.Guide.

– Develop relationships with industry partners (eg. APRA, Music Managers Forum, NZ on Air, NZ Musician Magazine).

– Engage a range of artists, individuals and music communities (Maori, Pasifika, etc) to create a diverse and comprehensive list of music events.

– Create a database of websites and publications (on and offline) where Soundsgood.guide can look for links and content partnerships.

– Populate a database of publishers to support Business Case.

KPIs

– Diverse range of musicians regularly listing on SoundsGood.Guide

– Find and convert publishers who will take listings from Soundsgood.Guide

– Keep databases up to date

Download PDF here: Engagement Manager – Job Description

Please send a cover letter and CV to james@rdu.org.nz and gemma@rdu.org.nz