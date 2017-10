Blog

Decknology 2017 Semi Finalists are…

YOUR DECKNOLOGY 2017 SEMI FINALISTS.

Thursday 2 November: M9, Corruptio, Wilton, RYDR, Subminimal Jim

Thursday 9 November: Breakr, Pepe le Pew, Loom, Unstable State – DJ, Acen

See you at Winnie Bagoes City!! Looking forward to the visuals by Emerson.

HUGE THANKS to Rockshop NZ, MAINZ (Music and Audio Institute of New Zealand), Serato and Winnie Bagoes City too!

Semi Final info:

Set times drawn at 9pm. First set at 9:30pm

Semi finals and Grand Final all at Winnie Bagoes City

It’s gonna be liiiiiiiiiit