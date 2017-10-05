Blog
Round Up 2017 Grand Final video
Watch what went down at the final of RDU98.5FM’s RoundUp band competition 2017!
Big ups to all the Finalists who competed this year, and MASSIVE congrats to Nervous Jerk who took out the title.
Nervous Jerk: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5rzF2wDexL8
Sunset Synth: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bv3eTr_0FcI
EgoValve: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F9dT6RFXIOY
Contact Rock: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J2JVtde7yjU
Mako Road: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qlejdh5eArA
Check out the Bandcamp compilation of all the finalists here: https://rdu985fm.bandcamp.com/album/round-up-2017-finalists
Massive thanks to Three Boys, NZ On Air Music, BeatBox Studios, darkroom, Rockshop, MAINZ and Phantom Billstickers.
Gemma
October 5th, 2017