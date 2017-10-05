Blog

Round Up 2017 Grand Final video

Watch what went down at the final of RDU98.5FM’s RoundUp band competition 2017!

Big ups to all the Finalists who competed this year, and MASSIVE congrats to Nervous Jerk who took out the title.

Nervous Jerk: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5rzF2wDexL8
Sunset Synth: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bv3eTr_0FcI 
EgoValve: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F9dT6RFXIOY
Contact Rock: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J2JVtde7yjU
Mako Road: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qlejdh5eArA

Check out the Bandcamp compilation of all the finalists here:  https://rdu985fm.bandcamp.com/album/round-up-2017-finalists

Massive thanks to Three Boys, NZ On Air Music, BeatBox Studios, darkroom, Rockshop, MAINZ and Phantom Billstickers.

Gemma

October 5th, 2017

