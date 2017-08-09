Blog

Rebel Radio Election Special: Chlöe Swarbrick

Rebel Radio Election Special: Chlöe Swarbrick

Rebel Radio’s Joe Davies interviews Green Party candidate Chlöe Swarbrick. It aired on RDU in episode one of the Rebel Radio Election Broadcast.


Gemma

August 9th, 2017

No Comments

Comments are closed.


On Air

  • Station Playlist





Twitter Feed

  • Good luck to all the #SilverScrolls finalists tonight!! 🎉🎵🎉🎉🎵🎉
    2 days ago
  • RT @RDUBreakfast: Charlie from @YumiZouma was in the studio this morning to talk about the new album, going on tour, and their gig coming u…
    4 days ago
  • RT @NeatPlaces: Delicious sips, sneaky gigs and swinging hips. Here's @rdu985fm’s picks for the best events in the 03 this week ... https:/…
    4 days ago
  • RT @YumiZouma: 🎧 We're going live on @RDU985fm to play a new unreleased song off our new upcoming album in 2 minutes! 🎤 https://t.co/Z2Qj8E…
    5 days ago
  • Number 1: DANCE ARMSTRONG Bad Coop #TeAhiTop10 on @rdu985fm #genre #Electro #Dance
    1 week ago
  • #NP #TrackOfTheDay: L.A.B Jimmy Boy #TeAhiTop10 on @rdu985fm #genre #Reggae
    1 week ago