Rebel Radio Election Special: Chlöe Swarbrick

Good luck to all the #SilverScrolls finalists tonight!! 🎉🎵🎉🎉🎵🎉

RT @RDUBreakfast: Charlie from @YumiZouma was in the studio this morning to talk about the new album, going on tour, and their gig coming u…

RT @NeatPlaces: Delicious sips, sneaky gigs and swinging hips. Here's @rdu985fm’s picks for the best events in the 03 this week ... https:/…

RT @YumiZouma: 🎧 We're going live on @RDU985fm to play a new unreleased song off our new upcoming album in 2 minutes! 🎤 https://t.co/Z2Qj8E…

Number 1: DANCE ARMSTRONG Bad Coop #TeAhiTop10 on @rdu985fm #genre #Electro #Dance