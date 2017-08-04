Blog

Suggest downloads from Bandcamp!

Bandcamp announced that today – Friday, August 4 – they will donate 100% of their share of profits from sales made 12:00am-11:59pm PST to the Transgender Law Center.

Factmag reports that the fundraiser is in response to US president Donald Trump’s recent tweets claiming that transgender Americans will no longer be able to serve in the armed forces because of their medical costs.

Here are Gemma’s selections for great local downloads that you can buy!

K2K – Sugar EP off the Margins label

<a href="http://marginslabel.bandcamp.com/album/mar-003-k2k-sugar-ep">MAR.003 k2k – Sugar EP by k2k</a>

Jet Jaguar – Grounded

<a href="http://jetjag.bandcamp.com/album/grounded">Grounded by Jet Jaguar</a>

Yumi Zouma – Willowbank (pre-order)

<a href="http://yumizouma.bandcamp.com/album/willowbank">Willowbank by Yumi Zouma</a>

Fran – Fran EP

<a href="http://franbargroup.bandcamp.com/album/fran">Fran by Fran</a>

Mermaidens – Perfect Body (preorder)

<a href="http://mermaidens.bandcamp.com/album/perfect-body-3">Perfect Body by Mermaidens</a>

Lord Echo – Harmonies

<a href="http://lordecho.bandcamp.com/album/harmonies-album">Harmonies (Album) by Lord Echo</a>