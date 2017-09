Blog

Suggest downloads from Bandcamp!

Bandcamp announced that today – Friday, August 4 – they will donate 100% of their share of profits from sales made 12:00am-11:59pm PST to the Transgender Law Center.

Factmag reports that the fundraiser is in response to US president Donald Trump’s recent tweets claiming that transgender Americans will no longer be able to serve in the armed forces because of their medical costs.

Here are Gemma’s selections for great local downloads that you can buy!

K2K – Sugar EP off the Margins label

MAR.003 k2k – Sugar EP by k2k

Jet Jaguar – Grounded

Grounded by Jet Jaguar

Yumi Zouma – Willowbank (pre-order)

Willowbank by Yumi Zouma

Fran – Fran EP

Fran by Fran

Mermaidens – Perfect Body (preorder)

Perfect Body by Mermaidens

Lord Echo – Harmonies

Harmonies (Album) by Lord Echo