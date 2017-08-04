Suggest downloads from Bandcamp!

Blog

Bandcamp announced that today – Friday, August 4 – they will donate 100% of their share of profits from sales made 12:00am-11:59pm PST to the Transgender Law Center.

Factmag reports that the fundraiser is in response to US president Donald Trump’s recent tweets claiming that transgender Americans will no longer be able to serve in the armed forces because of their medical costs.

Here are Gemma’s selections for great local downloads that you can buy!
K2K – Sugar EP off the Margins label

Jet Jaguar – Grounded

Yumi Zouma – Willowbank (pre-order)

Fran – Fran EP

Mermaidens – Perfect Body (preorder)

Lord Echo – Harmonies

Gemma

August 4th, 2017

