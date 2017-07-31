Blog

Congrats to Nervous Jerk!

WOOOOOOO!

Congratulation to Nervous Jerk – winners of Round Up 2017!

Not only are the immortalised on the Midget Guitar of Glory, but they also come away with prizes from Three Boys Brewery, RockShop vouchers, rehearsal time at BeatBox, the specially created RDWoo Pedal and ALL THE GLORY!

 

Big shout outs to Sunset Synth, Contact Rock, Mako Road and EgoValve who all threw it down hard in the finals, and to all the other bands who entered. We saw so much talent and are fizzing at all the up and coming bands that are out there in Christchurch.

Massive thanks to Three Boys, NZ On Air Music, BeatBox Studios, darkroom, Rockshop, MAINZ and Phantom Billstickers.

Gemma

July 31st, 2017

