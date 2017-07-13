Blog
Silver Scrolls finalists!
Ooo la la! It’s Silver Scrolls announcement time.
The 2017 APRA Silver Scroll Award Top 20 are:
Close Your Eyes, written by Bic Runga and Kody Nielson, performed by Bic Runga
Cold Steel, written and performed by Troy Kingi and Mara TK
Don’t Worry ‘Bout It, written by Kingdon Chapple-Wilson, performed by Kings
Green Light, written by Ella Yelich-O’Connor, Jack Antonoff, and Joel Little, performed by Lorde
Hate Somebody written by Nick Johnston, Philip Hadfield, Brent Harris, performed by Cut Off Your Hands
Horizon, written by Hannah Topp, performed by Aldous Harding
Hundred Waters, written by Grayson Gilmour and Cory Champion, performed by Grayson Gilmour
If Only, written by Te Karehana Toi, performed by Teeks
I Know Not Where I Stand, written and performed by Shayne P Carter
Liability, written by Ella Yelich-O’Connor and Jack Antonoff, performed by Lorde
Life of the Party, written by Chelsea Jade Metcalf and Leroy James Clampitt, performed by Chelsea Jade
Little Did She Know, written by INF aka Amon McGoram, SPYCC aka Daniel Latu, and SmokeyGotBeatz aka Isaiah Libeau, performed by SWIDT
Lucky Girl, written by Amelia Murray and Gareth Thomas, performed by Fazerdaze
O Heathcote, written by James Milne, performed by Lawrence Arabia
One and Only, written by Brooke Singer, performed by French For Rabbits
Rainbow, written by Louis Baker and Bradford Ellis, performed by Louis Baker
Richard, written and performed by Nadia Reid
Sober, written and performed by Lydia Cole
Sunday Best, written and performed by Seth Haapu
Urutaa written by Lewis de Jong, Henry de Jong, Ethan Trembath, performed by Alien Weaponry
That’s a bloody good list if we do say so ourselves.
The APRA Silver Scroll Award will be presented at Dunedin Town Hall in Dunedin on Thursday 28th September.
Gemma
July 13th, 2017