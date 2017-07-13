Blog

Silver Scrolls finalists!

Ooo la la! It’s Silver Scrolls announcement time.

The 2017 APRA Silver Scroll Award Top 20 are:

Close Your Eyes, written by Bic Runga and Kody Nielson, performed by Bic Runga

Cold Steel, written and performed by Troy Kingi and Mara TK

Don’t Worry ‘Bout It, written by Kingdon Chapple-Wilson, performed by Kings

Green Light, written by Ella Yelich-O’Connor, Jack Antonoff, and Joel Little, performed by Lorde

Hate Somebody written by Nick Johnston, Philip Hadfield, Brent Harris, performed by Cut Off Your Hands

Horizon, written by Hannah Topp, performed by Aldous Harding

Hundred Waters, written by Grayson Gilmour and Cory Champion, performed by Grayson Gilmour

If Only, written by Te Karehana Toi, performed by Teeks

I Know Not Where I Stand, written and performed by Shayne P Carter

Liability, written by Ella Yelich-O’Connor and Jack Antonoff, performed by Lorde

Life of the Party, written by Chelsea Jade Metcalf and Leroy James Clampitt, performed by Chelsea Jade

Little Did She Know, written by INF aka Amon McGoram, SPYCC aka Daniel Latu, and SmokeyGotBeatz aka Isaiah Libeau, performed by SWIDT

Lucky Girl, written by Amelia Murray and Gareth Thomas, performed by Fazerdaze

O Heathcote, written by James Milne, performed by Lawrence Arabia

One and Only, written by Brooke Singer, performed by French For Rabbits

Rainbow, written by Louis Baker and Bradford Ellis, performed by Louis Baker

Richard, written and performed by Nadia Reid

Sober, written and performed by Lydia Cole

Sunday Best, written and performed by Seth Haapu

Urutaa written by Lewis de Jong, Henry de Jong, Ethan Trembath, performed by Alien Weaponry

That’s a bloody good list if we do say so ourselves.

The APRA Silver Scroll Award will be presented at Dunedin Town Hall in Dunedin on Thursday 28th September.