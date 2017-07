Blog

Round Up 2017 Semi Finalists are…

Three Boys Brewery & RDU 98.5 FM in association with NZ On Air Music, darkroom & BeatBox Studios present

▷ ♫ ROUND UP 2017♫ ◁

THE SEMI FINALISTS

EgoValve

Lil’ Chuck

The Lazy Eyes

Casper Thomson

Contact Rock

Sunset Synth

Little Fang

Guy Dooney

Nervous Jerk

Sexbeard

SEMI FINALS – Thurs 13 & Thurs 20 July at darkroom

GRAND FINAL – Saturday 29 July at darkroom

Tune in to RDU98.5FM for tid bits of information…