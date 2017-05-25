Blog
Art School Radio
This coming Monday tune in at www.rdu.org.nz to hear ART SCHOOL RADIO!
From 4-5pm your hosts will be broadcasting live from Art School at the University of Canterbury.
Who knows what you will hear…
Gemma
May 25th, 2017
