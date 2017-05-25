Blog

Art School Radio

This coming Monday tune in at www.rdu.org.nz to hear ART SCHOOL RADIO!

From 4-5pm your hosts will be broadcasting live from Art School at the University of Canterbury.

Who knows what you will hear…

Gemma

May 25th, 2017

