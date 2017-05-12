Guy Dooney

Blog

RDU Live Sessions is a radio series that showcases the talents of the Christchurch music scene across a diverse range of genres and artists.

Each episode is made up of two elements. A live session recording, with each artist performing four tracks at Orange Studios right here in the city and a video of the session captured on the day of recording.

Listen to the new episode on air each fortnight at 2pm on Fridays, with a re-broadcast the following Tuesday at 2pm.

Tune in at 98.5FM or via the stream at www.rdu.org.nz or via your free RDU app.

Huge thanks to NZ On Air Music, Mainz + Orange Studios!
Filmed & Edited by James Murray – https://www.facebook.com/jamesmurrayfilms/
Recorded by MAINZ students.
Audio Production by Alex Harmer.

May 12th, 2017

