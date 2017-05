Blog

RDU Curator Spotify playlist: Brian Feary

Listen to some fine, fine alt & indie tunes that RDU Curator Brian Feary has chosen for our daytime playlist.

Added to Playlist this week:

BATON DE CUL DE SAC (nz) – Something

FAZERDAZE (nz) – Little Uneasy

FEIST – I Wish I Didn’t Miss You

PESK (nz) – When The Heavies Come

ROLLING BLACKOUTS C.F – Sick Bug

SPECTRE FOLK – Bremsstrahlung