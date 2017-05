Blog

RDU Curator Spotify playlist: Sheldon Williams



Sheldon Williams goes deep in to the electronica realm to bring you beats, treats and electronic delights. He also brings you Plantspace with Plantgril every Saturday 8-10am.

Full list of tracks for On Air playlist:

BWANA – Hell Is Other Robots

DJ ROCCA – Maccheroni

MARK HENNING – Engine X

MOULINEX – Love Love Love

NILES COOPER – With You I Can Feel It (Azure Remix)

PALE BLUE – Coming Home