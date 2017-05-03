Blog

RDU Curator Spotify playlist: Dave Imlay



Dave from Galaxy Records brings us an eclectic mix for the RDU playlist each week. Hear his latest 25 playlist picks on his Spotify playlist below.

Galaxy Records is located at 336 St Asaph Street, next to darkroom. Opening hours are Thurs/Fri 12-5:30pm, Saturday 10am-3pm.

Added this week:

ACTRESS – Dancing In the Smoke

B BRAVO – Freak It feat. Trailer Limon

FOREST SWORDS – Arms Out

JAKUZI – Koca Bir Sacmalık

SPLASHH – Waiting a Lifetime

TIMBRE TIMBRE – Sewer Blues