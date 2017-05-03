Blog

RDU Curator Spotify playlist: Dave Imlay

RDU Curator Spotify playlist: Dave Imlay


Dave from Galaxy Records brings us an eclectic mix for the RDU playlist each week. Hear his latest 25 playlist picks on his Spotify playlist below.

Galaxy Records is located at 336 St Asaph Street, next to darkroom. Opening hours are Thurs/Fri 12-5:30pm, Saturday 10am-3pm.

Added this week: 
ACTRESS – Dancing In the Smoke
B BRAVO – Freak It feat. Trailer Limon
FOREST SWORDS – Arms Out
JAKUZI – Koca Bir Sacmalık
SPLASHH – Waiting a Lifetime
TIMBRE TIMBRE – Sewer Blues

Gemma

May 3rd, 2017

No Comments

Comments are closed.


On Air





Twitter Feed

  • RT @solarosa: #1 on @rdu985fm Top 10. Oh chur guys!! https://t.co/jhIvza4X3P https://t.co/tt3d8FiD8h
    6 days ago
  • RT @annabel_kean: #NP Number 1: Sola Rosa - Back To You feat. Noah Slee #TeAhiTop10 on @rdu985fm #dance #electro
    6 days ago
  • RT @annabel_kean: #NP #TrackOfTheDay: Dual - Interlude #TeAhiTop10 on @rdu985fm #pop
    6 days ago
  • RT @annabel_kean: #NP Number 2: Need For Mirrors & Concord Dawn - Deflection #TeAhiTop10 on @rdu985fm #dance
    6 days ago
  • RT @annabel_kean: #NP Number 3: TeezyTaughtMe - Scout #TeAhiTop10 on @rdu985fm #electro
    6 days ago
  • RT @annabel_kean: #NP Number 4: Skymning - Hell Is Other People #TeAhiTop10 on @rdu985fm #electro
    6 days ago