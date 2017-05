Blog

RDU Spotify Playlist: RQ

RQ got some great music selections for you (and the RDU playlist this week).

Added this week:

AN-TEN-NAE – This is My Life

CALFANA DREAMS – Flwrs Of Steel

DAVID DALLAS (nz) – Don’t Flinch

FATHER OF CHROME X MACROHARD – Prostitune

I AM SID X GRAX – Mandelbug

NOTIXX – Galaxy Door (Part One)

THE SETTLERS (nz) – Manifest Feat. Dharma Rat

Listen to his latest picks on his RDU Spotify playlist.