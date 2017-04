Blog

RDU Curator Spotify playlist: Brian Feary

Listen to some fine, fine alt & indie tunes that RDU Curator Brian Feary has chosen for our daytime playlist.

Added to Playlist this week:

CENTRE NEGATIVE (nz) – Fuck You

CIVIL UNION (nz) – I Burnt My Hand In Your Hair

ELAN VITAL (nz) – Albtraum

GIRLS PISSING ON GIRLS PISSING (nz) – LAShTAL

JESS LOCKE – Better-Bitter

THE ROTHMANS (nz) – Omakau

THE RUBY SUNS (nz) – Tilt Of His Hat

YUMI ZOUMA (chc) – Text From Sweden