Blog

Neil MacLeod





RDU Live Sessions is a radio series that showcases the talents of the Christchurch music scene across a diverse range of genres and artists.

Each episode is made up of two elements. A live session recording, with each artist performing four tracks at Orange Studios right here in the city and a video of the session captured on the day of recording.

–

Listen to the new episode on air each fortnight at 2pm on Fridays, with a re-broadcast the following Tuesday at 2pm.

Tune in at 98.5FM or via the stream at www.rdu.org.nz or via your free RDU app.

–

Huge thanks to NZ On Air Music, Mainz + Orange Studios!

Filmed & Edited by James Murray – https://www.facebook.com/jamesmurrayfilms/

Recorded by MAINZ students.

Audio Production by Alex Harmer.