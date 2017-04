Blog

RDU Curator Spotify playlist: Sheldon Williams



Sheldon Williams goes deep in to the electronica realm to bring you beats, treats and electronic delights. He also brings you Plantspace with Plantgril every Saturday 8-10am.

Full list of tracks for On Air playlist:

HM505 – Memory Glad

N G A T E A (nz) -Deal With IT

ROD – Hor

TERRANCE PARKR – Unconditional

THEO PARISH – A Ghetto Proposal

TIGA VS AUDISON – Stabbed In The Back