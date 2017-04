Blog

RDU Spotify Playlist: RQ

RQ got some great music selections for you (and the RDU playlist this week).

Added this week:

A$AP FERG – East Coast feat. Remy Ma

ADIIDAS – Pretty Wise

AVELINO – Energy feat. Stormzy & Skepta

GRASPS – Bloodflow

MIMOSA – Black Sheep

SPY – Soldiers

TEEZYTAUGHTME (chc) – Scout

Listen to his latest picks on his RDU Spotify playlist.