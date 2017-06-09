Blog

Radio For Kids: Banana Nutella Dessert Sushi

Alex’s Le Breakfast Idea!

Prep Time:5 minutes

Cook Time:10 minutes

Total Time:15 minutes

Servings:2

Ingredients

2 bananas

2 crêpes

2-3 tablespoon Nutella

Step 1

Heat the crêpe in a pan over medium heat for about 45 seconds on each side.

You can use store-bought

crêpes, or make your own like this.

Step 2

Lay the crepe on a flat surface and spread generously with Nutella. Make sure to leave a 1/2 inch border all

the way around the crêpe.

Step 3

Peel a banana and place it on 1/4 crêpe and begin to roll the crepe closed.

Step 4

Using a sharp knife, cut the roll into 6-8 pieces.

Step 5

Place the rolls on a plate and enjoy.

Don’t forget to tune into Radio for Kids every Sunday Morning!