Radio For Kids: Banana Nutella Dessert Sushi
Alex’s Le Breakfast Idea!
Prep Time:5 minutes
Cook Time:10 minutes
Total Time:15 minutes
Servings:2
Ingredients
2 bananas
2 crêpes
2-3 tablespoon Nutella
Step 1
Heat the crêpe in a pan over medium heat for about 45 seconds on each side.
You can use store-bought
crêpes, or make your own like this.
Step 2
Lay the crepe on a flat surface and spread generously with Nutella. Make sure to leave a 1/2 inch border all
the way around the crêpe.
Step 3
Peel a banana and place it on 1/4 crêpe and begin to roll the crepe closed.
Step 4
Using a sharp knife, cut the roll into 6-8 pieces.
Step 5
Place the rolls on a plate and enjoy.
JR
June 9th, 2017