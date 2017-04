Blog

RDU Spotify Playlist: RQ

RQ got some great music selections for you (and the RDU playlist this week).

Added this week:

BACKWHEN – Racks

KREAEM – liquid love

NEED FOR MIRRORS (nz) & CONCORD DAWN (nz) – Deflection

RAGE LOGIC & JOSH PAN – Feelin Me

REJJIE SNOW- Flexin’ Feat. Ebenezer

SWIDT (nz) – Alfred & Church

THE TRP – Ocean Nights

Listen to his latest picks on his RDU Spotify playlist.