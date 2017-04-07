Blog

Pylonz mix – get ready for the weekend

An all vinyl mix from Pylonz to get you amped for the weekend.

He says:

This is a compilation of 3 portions from sets i rolled out at a couple of the nights. The first 40 min is some of my favourite ‘Artcore’ Jungle from back in the 90’s followed by a 40min experiment i’ve always wanted to try – a mix of Jungle and D&B at halftime on 33rpm! Seriously. Turn this part up. It gets DEEP and the riddims BIG! These were at a fantastic outdoor location put on by Eyes Down Soundsystem called SKENG. The last section, beginning with The original ‘Dark Stranger’ was part of a set i thrashed out in an inner city warehouse called Unit 9 – thanks to Reach and his crew at Averted Vision. Hope you enjoy as much as i do. Just remember… It’s a real-deal vinyl mix the whole
way.

April 7th, 2017

